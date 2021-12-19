PHILIPPINES, December 19 - Press Release December 19, 2021 Motorcycle Crime Prevention law meant to protect motorcycle riders - Gordon Senator Richard J. Gordon today underscored that Republic Act No. (RA) 11235, also known as the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act, is designed to protect the general public, including motorcycle riders, from riding-in-tandem crime. Gordon, the law's author, said the proper implementation of the law should have shielded innocent riders from their dastardly counterparts. "RA 11235 was passed to protect the public from criminals using motorcycles. It was enacted to protect the innocent from motorcycle-laden criminals by allowing easier identification of specific vehicles used in many crimes, through the requirement of larger, legible, more identifiable license plates," he said. "Because of the dismal failure of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to implement RA 11235, more people are still getting killed by criminals in riding-in-tandem incidents," he added. Based on the Philippine National Police (PNP)'s records, an average of four people is being killed each day by riding-in-tandem suspects. According to the latest count of Gordon's office, there have been 172 killed and 28 injured by riding-in-tandem suspects in 2021 alone. To complement the readable plates, the law mandated the LTO and the PNP to establish a Joint Operations and Control Center, where they will maintain a database of every motorcycle in the country, including the collation of information relating to theft and commission of crimes using motorcycles. Gordon rued that the proper implementation of the law could have assisted the PNP in solving crimes and deterred the commission of others. "With the proper implementation of RA 11235, riding-in-tandem perpetrators will be easily apprehended since the number plates will be easily read and monitored," he explained. "Law enforcers will be able to trace the owner of the motorcycle used in the crime because the number plates are color-coded and a complete database kept in the operations center that will be jointly operated by the PNP and the LTO. When a motorcycle is lost, stolen or used in a crime, the owner must report it," he added. Under the law, motorcycles are required to receive their license plates within five days under the threat of impound. As chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, Gordon investigated the LTO for nonfeasance of the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act, as it failed to efficiently distribute plate numbers and set up the Joint Operations and Control Center. Through its Committee Report, Gordon recommended the filing of anti-graft charges against LTO chief Edgar Galvante and Executive Director Romeo Vera Cruz.