3X Founder Launches Web3 Investment Firm
3X founder goes all in on crypto, launches Web3 investment firm backing founders creating value and solving real-world problems with blockchain tech.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Collison, investor, and three-time healthcare and entertainment industry founder, today announces the transition to the Web3 frontier with the launch of a venture capital firm.
The launch is timely. The advancement of blockchain infrastructure, widespread adoption of digital currencies, and the promise of interoperability and decentralization with Web3 have led to mainstream conversations around NFTs and gaming. However, this is just the beginning.
A rising sense of urgency around global challenges has led many entrepreneurs to explore new technologies in previously unimagined ways. Collison’s firm, Notebook Capital, is focused on startups working on those challenges in critical areas such as healthcare, accounting, social impact, or anything else a founder can architect with blockchain tech or Web3 visioning.
“The launch of Notebook Capital is the culmination of my experience in the leading edge of technology infrastructure and investment in fast-moving startups,” says Collison. “As we push to Web3, the community is uniting around common principles of personal empowerment and disintermediating these bureaucratic institutions that keep people stuck. Creating the conditions for people to be as economically and creatively free as possible will increase the standard of living for most people globally, more than any technology we’ve seen to date.”
In the last five years, Collison has sold two startups in the healthcare space, led over $250 Million in healthcare M&A transactions, and demonstrated a vision for growth as the CEO of two highly successful companies.
Startups working with the firm can expect advisory support and dynamic strategies to provide long-term solutions. “Notebook Capital’s mission is to make an impact by tackling real-world problems,” says Collison. “As a true partner, we provide entrepreneurs with access to any possible resource as well as the time required to ensure that every aspect is covered for our partners’ success—from market guidance to setting up critical introductions. We use cutting-edge technologies and strategies while focusing our efforts where they are needed most, helping to bring the clarity these companies need to get to the next level.”
Notebook Capital is looking forward to announcing its first project later this month.
###
About Notebook Capital
Notebook Capital is a Web3 investment company. We are passionate about blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, decentralization, and the power about to be unleashed in a Web3 world. We pride ourselves on being a simple, direct venture firm with a focus on backing high-quality founders and teams who are going to unlock the future.
Brandi Holder
Brandi Holder | Consulting
+1 8133827518
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn