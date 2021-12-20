Gay dating app users are donating to help homeless teens

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This winter, Gaydar [https://www.gaydar.net/] - an online dating app - is helping its users support young LGBTQ people who are at risk of homelessness.

Partnering with AKT [https://www.akt.org.uk/] - a UK-based charity that supports young queer people who are facing or experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment - Gaydar has launched Gaydar Giving [https://giving.gaydar.net/].

To encourage its users to get involved in the winter campaign to support young LGBTQ people, anyone that makes a £1 donation will receive free VIP membership of Gaydar for one month.

“The last few years have been tough on everyone, but young LGBTQ people are particularly vulnerable during difficult times…” explains John Edwards, the Managing Director of Gaydar. “The holiday season is the perfect time to think of others and help those who need it most. We’re proud to partner with AKT to encourage our members to support young LGBTQ people.”

Having safe and secure accommodation is particularly important during the cold months of winter, but 33% of young people that contact AKT have an immediate need for accommodation - without support from AKT, they will be homeless and out on the street. Many more young people are contacting AKT because they are experiencing abuse, violence or hostility.

“However you’re spending Christmas and the holiday season, take a moment to think of those less fortunate than you…” says John Edwards. “A small act of kindness will not only make you feel good but it could be the lifeline that a young LGBTQ person needs.”

Notes to editors:

1. Gaydar is a dating site for the LGBTQ community. Gaydar was one of the first online dating sites that helped bring queer people together.

2. Gaydar was established in 1999 by Gary Frisch and Henry Badenhorst. The current owner of Gaydar is media entrepreneur Charlie Parsons, who purchased the business in 2013.

3. Headquartered in London, Gaydar’s technical support and development is based in Spain.

4. Gaydar has always been owned and operated by people who identify as part of the LGBTQ community.

5. Based in the UK, AKT is a charity that supports young queer people who are facing or experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment.