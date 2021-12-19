Limo Rental in Fort Worth Affordable in 2022 due to New Technology

Submit Release
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fort Worth Luxury Transportation industry has taken a major hit in the past 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bookings and searches are down nearly 32% from Feb 2020, the cost of doing business is up, staffing shortages, and supply chain delays have also caused a strain on profit margins. Limo Hive is fielding a mobile app in 2022 using Fort Worth as a test market for its new booking software. Limo Hive will be partnering with the top Forth Worth Limo Rental Services company and the top Fort Worth Party Bus Rental Service company. The Limo Hive App will provide lead generation, marketing, automation, organization, and streamlined booking for customers, transportation companies, drivers, and booking agents. This sales transportation enablement software gives the Fort Worth Texas Limo Rental and Party Bus Rental companies a much-needed evolution to catch up to the rideshare industry.

In the past potential transportation, consumers would go through a lengthy discovery process much like the taxi cab clients use to go through a few years back. This included searching for companies online, contacting those companies, if contact is made then writing down pricing, vehicle photos, and requesting photos. Then the client would need to compare and contrast pricing, photos, and reviews from each company. After which reach back out to begin the booking process which requires documents to be read, signed, and sent back. Finally providing payment which many times is read over the phone to an agent to be processed. Limo Hive intended to make this process a 1 stop shop of research, selections, booking, and payment all in one seamless mobile app experience. On the flip side, a booking agent would need to answer incoming leads, attempt to pitch options to potential clients, then keep track of all of those quotes in the case that the client returns to book the vehicle. Finally, the transportation company itself has to manage drivers, vehicles, mechanics, clients, accounts billable, marketing and logistics. LimoHive.com will provide the marketing, leads, organization, notifications, structure, and automation that will help transportation companies in Fort Worth reduce reliance on marketing, lead gen, software, employees, and lead conversion times. To summate this process clients will receive affordable options for the vehicle rental and a streamlined booking process with notifications throughout the reservation journey. The transportation companies will reduce costs while increasing efficiency and Limo Hive will make all of this happen.

This is a major win for not only transportation companies but also other local Fort Worth businesses linked to transportation like restaurants, concerts, sporting events, airports, wineries, breweries and wedding venues. More affordable transportation will result in a spillover into other industries that rely on groups of potential customers visiting their locations.

