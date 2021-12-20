Hawaii's First Vegan Hotel
The first 100% vegan hotel in the Aloha State opens on the Big Island.MOUNTAIN VIEW, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Core Hotels, an eco boutique hotel collection, launches its first location - Volcano Eco Retreat - near Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island.
While there are numerous vegan-friendly accommodations in Hawaii, Volcano Eco Retreat is the Aloha State's first fully vegan hotel. From breakfast to amenities, everything at Volcano Eco Retreat has been carefully sourced and curated to only include vegan ingredients and products. The eco retreat also has a strong focus on sustainability and social impact:
- Our breakfasts are 100% plant based, we serve Big Island grown Kona coffee and macadamia nut milk
- We recycle, compost and have eliminated single use plastic from day one
- All of our water is pure Hawaiian rainwater triple filtered on site; we give out and encourage the use of reusable water bottles and biodegradable straws
- We grow food and source produce from local farmers markets
- Our luxury amenities include toiletries by Puna Noni Naturals and soaps by Filthy Farm Girl - both vegan and made in Hawaii with all-natural ingredients
- Our comforters and pillows are made with microfiber down alternative
- Meditation corners, an eco-path, yoga mats and outdoor spa to promote calm and wellbeing
- We donate a part of profit to our sister charity Heart Core Fund - travel scholarships for disadvantaged youth who never traveled before
- We only recommend tour operators who practice responsible tourism, and more!
The hotel features four minimalistic yet luxurious ensuite bungalows, each with an ultra-comfortable king size bed, set on 4 acres of lush Hawaiian rainforest. Rates start at $295 plus tax, including breakfast and a welcome cocktail.
"Even though the vast majority of our Guests to date have been non-vegan, everyone thoroughly enjoyed our plant-based breakfast - or brunch - as we like to call it, because of how abundant it is" said Gaby and Tony Aziz, Volcano Eco Retreat Managers. "We're honored to be able to inspire travelers to eat outside their comfort zone, showcase the best of local Hawaiian ingredients, and make the planet a little greener and kinder in the process."
What Guests have said:
"The plant-based breakfast spread was out of this world - made with love each morning by the most incredible hosts." Kat Norton
"We try to be as conscious as travelers as possible and we so appreciated Volcano Eco Retreat's sustainability efforts to reduce their environmental footprint, from vegan dishes to all natural soaps and more." Whitney & Corey
"Divine and elaborate vegan breakfasts. The property is an oasis and welcome respite from The all-inclusive vibe found on the other side of the island." Erin Sagin
"First time in our 6 years traveling in the US we were served a hotel breakfast without eggs and bacon. We loved it!" Gupta & Veejay
"It’s a different type of luxury when you reside in calming, impeccably clean, unique bungalows so close to nature. When you look up at nights, the stars were looking back at you. We planned this trip to heal our minds from the hectic city life, and we are now fully rejuvenated and grateful!" Pearl K
"The breakfast was stunning visually, delicious and abundant! The bed was large and comfy with super soft sheets. So so many thoughtful touches." Alissa Smith
"Staying at this magical boutique hotel will be the highlight of your trip. " Aimee Sophie
Heart Core Hotels is a brand new collection of boutique eco hotels with its first location in Hawaii (Mexico, Costa Rica and more coming soon). We believe that #KindIsTheNewCool. The company's CORE values:
1. No to hotel greenwashing. Yes to genuine sustainability efforts and minimum impact on local environment.
2. No to mediocre hotel dining. Yes to delicious food, local ingredients and plentiful vegan options.
3. No to discrimination in travel. Yes to welcoming all Guests regardless of their ethnic background, gender identity etc. #TheNewAllInclusive
