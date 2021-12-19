Micron Gives Supports the Changing Expectations My Brother’s Keeper Coding Makerspace for Black Male Students
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE VOICE-CHATBOT HACK-A-THON FOR SOCIAL JUSTICEAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Developed with support from the National Science Foundation (NSF), the My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Coding Makerspace will be provided for 10 Black male secondary school students to learn about artificial intelligence (AI) and to learn how to create AI projects for social justice. According to Code.org, only 3% of Black students learn computer science in high school or beyond. Micron Gives’ support makes it possible for Changing Expectations to reach out to Black male students who might otherwise not have access to computer science education to close the opportunity gaps they face.
During the MBK Coding Makerspace, Black male secondary students will earn an IBM digital badge that demonstrates understanding of creating voice chatbots by leveraging IBM Watson. Then, teams will design voice-enabled chatbot projects to solve social justice in computing problems. The social justice in computing topics that the students will address in their projects may include criminal justice, voting rights, education, employment, environmental and climate justice, healthcare, immigration and refugee crisis, racial injustice, income gaps, hunger and food insecurity, equality, and others that the students select. Micron Gives’ education programs have impacted the high-tech world by providing women opportunities in technology, tech camps and STEM lessons to underprivileged populations.
About Changing Expectations
Founded as a 501c3 nonprofit organization in 2010, Changing Expectations mission is to provide the highest impact STEM, tech, and computing education and workforce development programs for Black and Hispanic youth, their teachers, and adults to persist in STEM, tech, and computing careers.
About Micro Gives
Micron Gives is the philanthropic arm of Micron Technology, Inc. Micron Gives offers free STEM Education programs on topics related to the semiconductor/memory industry. Since May 2020, our programs pivoted from in-person to online and are available to students in any location with a good internet connection.
