Inslee statement on the death of Sen. Doug Ericksen

Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement today following the news of the death of Senator Doug Ericksen, which was announced by the Senate Republican Caucus.

"Trudi and I send our deep condolences to Doug's family, friends and colleagues. Our hearts are with them." 

