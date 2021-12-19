Inslee statement on the death of Sen. Doug Ericksen
Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement today following the news of the death of Senator Doug Ericksen, which was announced by the Senate Republican Caucus.
"Trudi and I send our deep condolences to Doug's family, friends and colleagues. Our hearts are with them."
