Affordable Dallas Limo Rental Services in 2022 with Limo Hive App
The Dallas Limo and Bus Rental Services industry is seeing affordable pricing due to a new Booking App Called Limo Hive which automated the booking process.
New Dallas Limo Rental and Party Bus Rental Services Booking App Via LimoHive.com”FREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dallas Limo and Bus Rental Services industry is seeing affordable pricing due to a new Booking App Called Limo Hive which automated the booking process. Limo Hive will be launching its Limo booking app for transportation consumers, transportation companies, and booking agents in 2022. This new technology is aimed at solving some of the bottlenecks in the transportation booking process. Currently, transportation services consumers in Dallas typically call between 3-5 companies to obtain vehicle options, complex pricing options, photos, reviews and then have to go through a lengthy cumbersome booking process. In addition Dallas limo, bus, and transportation companies have to spend enormous amounts of money on marketing, booking agents' salaries, drivers, and technologies to assist with their lead pipeline. Lastly, the booking agents themselves are in charge of receiving incoming emails, SMS, calls and online requests check availability, quoting that request, sending booking docks, receiving payment, preparing vehicles, schedule vehicles, coordinating drivers, and ultimately making sure the bus arrives and completes the requested job successfully. This requires a lot of time, money, effort, coordination and ultimately takes the luxury out of booking luxury transportation.
— Dallas Limo Rental Services Evolved
Limo Hive aims to solve these bottlenecks by providing software solutions that aggregate incoming demand into an Omni-funnel providing lead generation to the application. The client is provided with vehicle availability, pricing, photos, videos, ratings, and information based on their request. Then a seamless streamlined booking process is initiated allowing easy selection, reservation, and notification through the entire sales experience. Not only does the client get more options faster but they also get better pricing and a quick booking process. Because of this, the limo and bus companies in Dallas Texas can spend less time on marketing, lead management, software and even reduce their employee size which is very helpful post-pandemic as many companies are struggling to find staffing solutions. In the end, the client has an easy time, the bookings agent's job just got easier and the transportation company can focus on other operational tasks like fleet management.
Limo Hive will be partnering with the Top Dallas Limo Rental Services Company and the Top Dallas Party Bus Rental Services Company in Dallas Texas to field test its software in early 2022. This limo booking mobile app will be available in your app store and also as a web app on LimoHive.com. These top Dallas transportation service companies have provided useful market metrics on both vehicle usage frequency and what occasion Dallas transportation consumers typically require luxury transportation for. Dallas clients typically booked SUV limos, party buses, charter buses, shuttles, sprinter vans, SUVs, Sedans, and antique classic vehicles in 2021. In addition, clients typically use these vehicles for wedding transportation, airport shuttles, corporate transportation services, bachelor parties, birthday parties, bachelorette parties, quinceañeras, proms, homecomings, sporting events, concerts, wine tours, funerals, and brewery tours. These industries stand to see a boost from the increase in affordable transportation due to the Limo Hive App.
