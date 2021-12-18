Jack Landsmanas: Normalizing supply chains through diversification is a global challenge for economies
Jack Landsmanas, one of the top executives in the Mexican economy, expose his vision about the current volatility
Obviously, no one can be against just-in-time inventory and the globalization of the economy, but the underlying issue is the diversification of supplies.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the topics of more outstanding analysis these days is the increase in the measurement of inflation. The old debates from the beginning of the last century seem to be gaining relevance. Here are some excerpts from the interview we conducted with one of the leading businessmen in Mexico.
— Jack Landsmanas
Given the constant uncertainty in global economies (inflation, exchange rate, stock market, etc.), how do you consider that the analysis of the problem should begin to approach? What path do you consider to return us to the so-called pre-Covid normality?
As distribution chains become normalized, the world's central banks will define their strategies to combat inflation. To date, these bottlenecks generate higher operating costs and unrealized sales. Not only is there an issue of supply bottlenecks, but there is also fragility in it. Climate changes that previously did not have a significant impact can now produce severe collapses in supply chains, as with the storm in Vancouver a few days ago, Mexican businessman Jack Landsmanas said in an interview.
Mexican executive graduate of the University of Chicago Jack Landsmanas emphasized: Obviously, no one can be against just-in-time inventory and the globalization of the economy, but the underlying issue is the diversification of supplies. Diversification is part of the solution to this issue, and the trend will show in the future. Diversification in supply chains can be an excellent opportunity for the Mexican economy.
What role does Mexico face in the face of these challenges?
From the macroeconomic point of view, the recent episodes on the exchange rate, inflation, and capital movements are a global trend in all emerging markets except China. On the supply chain side, for some products, the cost of total transportation delivered in the United States is cheaper if manufactured in Mexico than in Asia. But the reality is that China is highly efficient in making things. The creation of that capacity in Mexico will be arduous. But some industries have succeeded, such as the automotive industry. An excellent job has been done on that. We know other sectors are looking south of the US border to be closer to their end markets. Many corporations begin to appreciate the impact of supply chain disruptions because they know that once everything is fixed, it will happen again. We don't know when, but we know it will happen again. Clarified Executive Jack Landsmanas Stern
Finally, the Mexican businessman Jack Landsmans stated: Perhaps what has been lost in Mexico is a sectoral industrial policy to promote these supply chains. It is not only a matter of leaving the subject to the market, and the automotive industry achieved this because various public and private sectors focused on achieving these goals.
