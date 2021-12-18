Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: Mexico City has the capabilities to obtain one of the new NFL teams
The expert in sports marketing Jose Eshkenazi explores the capabilities from Mexico City to have an NFL expansion franchise team
Mexico is the country where more NFL teams have these rights than England and Canada. Of course, it is a positive sign to ask for an expansion team”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is public knowledge that the NFL is in the process of deliberation to increase its number of teams from 32 to 40, with which various cities are under analysis to compete with one of these expansion teams. Eshkenazi Smeke pointed out: Mexico City would be a desirable option for the NFL. It is located an hour and a half by plane from Houston by private flight; the Azteca Stadium is in a redefinition process and will have to have additional investments for the World Cup matches will be held soon. The question is: Mexico City has already managed to work together with the government and private initiative to bring Formula 1. Why not do the same with the NFL? It is about eight regular-season games and three preseason games.
— Jose Eshkenazi Smeke
Today the NFL announced that 18 teams have access to 26 International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA). "Mexico is the country where more NFL teams have these rights than England and Canada. Of course, it is a positive sign to ask for an expansion team, "said the executive Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.
What would be the possible benefits of MEXICO CITY having a permanent team in MEXICO CITY?
Mexico City's annual NFL game is an example of the benefits. Still, having a regular team would help give a positive image of economic integration in the North American region. While F1 puts us on a world map, F1's penetration is not that strong in the US. The NFL is the top league on the planet. The impact on Mexico's first commercial market would be of enormous value.
What does it take to achieve what seems like a dream to many fans today?
The will of MEXICO CITY authorities and businesspeople to achieve this. This window of opportunity that the NFL is giving is rare. In addition, the necessary investments that the Azteca Stadium property will have. In principle, the players could live and train in Houston to make it easier for their families. A private flight from Houston to MEXICO CITY is effortless and fast, and they can undoubtedly fly back and forth the same day.
Why the MEXICO CITY?
It could also be, for example, another city: Monterrey. Monterrey is a city that sounds ideal to have a team due to its proximity to the United States. The great tours of artists and singers do tours in Mexico, why not think of something bigger? It is time for Mexico City and Monterrey to focus also on the competitiveness concerning the cities in the USA. Mexico City and Monterrey can have an NFL, NBA, and MLB team. If we manage to have these teams, we will put ourselves on the integration map with our leading commercial partner. It will detonate a sustainable tourism engine of integration towards sports and have more entertainment spaces for families. Unlike a medium or small city in the US, Mexico City has a range of tourist attractions that make us extremely interesting for tourism.
Finally, the executive director of Soccer Media Solutions Jose Eshkenazi Smeke, emphasized that an ambitious vision characterizes Mexican entrepreneurs and that our country can make the necessary investments. Today we know that the best F1 Grand Prix is in Mexico; of course, we can do the same with the NFL.
Jose Eshkenazi Smeke is an executive and philanthrope, CEO of Soccer Media Solutions. He is an expert on Sports Marketing.
