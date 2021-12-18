Gratitude Lodge on Dealing with Anger While Conquering Addiction
Gratitude Lodge, a drug and alcohol rehab operator, advising how to deal with anger while conquering addiction.NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All emotions are valid forms of expression that are part of the human experience. Anger is a completely natural way to express feelings. However, anger is also an emotion that can take control and move individuals to demonstrate aggressive behavior toward themselves or others. Those struggling with addiction and/or mental illness can find that feelings of anger can complicate their recovery process.
Recognizing Anger
Most clinicians recognize at least three main types of anger, and learning about each can help anyone, but especially those in recovery, recognize the signs and deal with anger appropriately. These three main types of anger are:
● Passive Aggression
● Open Aggression
● Assertive Anger
Many who are of a shy personality or those who prefer to avoid confrontation choose passive aggression. They most often deny they are angry and choose silent measures to communicate it, like giving those around them “the silent treatment.”
Open aggression is most obvious in its expression. Those choosing this method of showing anger are verbal, loud, critical, aggressive and even violent. They often seek to control the situation or “fix” whatever made them feel angry.
Assertive anger is perhaps the best, or healthiest, form of showing anger. While just as angry as the others above, this person acts with maturity and respect. They can verbally express their anger while talking about it, listening to others and otherwise working through whatever situation caused the anger to materialize.
Anger and Substance Abuse
Anger and substance abuse have a strong connection. Various medical and psychological research demonstrates that those who abuse various drugs or alcohol struggle with different levels of anger and/or aggression. Stress or anxiety, or other underlying conditions can also create problems with anger and anger management.
● Finances
● Relationships
● Current circumstances
● Grief
All these and more can cause feelings of anger. Often, those with intense feelings of anger seek to self-medicate with alcohol or drugs. For the person already in recovery, this can be a persistent struggle. Anger at a perceived lack of progress in recovery or at one’s situation can cause addicts to seek some form of release or escape from reality.
Anger can be triggered by family or loved ones who rush to judge the patient, express impatience with their perceived slow recovery or lack of progress, refuse to listen or offer support or otherwise suppress any efforts at recovery. In fact, supportive family and loved ones is a significant factor for success in achieving long-term sobriety.
Moreover, this is perceived as yet another failure, which can trigger even more anger. This anger can be directed at oneself, at treatment providers, at fellow recovery partners, at family or at others. It becomes a vicious cycle that drives the person further from recovery goals and deeper into depression and hopelessness.
Help for Anger and Addiction
Experiencing anger somewhere through the recovery journey is not uncommon. As the professional practitioners and team members at Gratitude Lodge work with you to conquer addiction, they are well-accustomed to also helping you deal with anger. In fact, learning healthy steps to dealing with anger and other emotions are an integral part of the recovery process.
The experienced and compassionate treatment staff at Gratitude Lodge work with every patient on an individual basis to conquer addiction while creating better life habits for long-term sobriety and success. They can work with you about anger and anxiety through stress management, anger management exercises, group therapy, individual counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy, experiential therapy and relapse prevention. We can also introduce you to a spiritual-based 12-step program that also includes measures for dealing with anger and other emotions.
With two locations in Newport Beach and one in Long Beach, Gratitude Lodge offers a safe, controlled sober living community, inpatient rehab, outpatient rehab, drug and alcohol detox and holistic therapy by trained and certified professionals. Contact us today for more information or to learn more about how we can help you or someone you love with anger and addiction.
James Goldbeck
Gratitude Lodge
+1 423-388-4767
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
11 Strategies to Support Someone In Recovery | Gratitude Lodge