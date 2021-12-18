Fame Tattoos Now Offering Nose Piercing Services at its Miami Body Piercing Shop

Miami's finest company in body piercing has expanded its services.

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based Fame Tattoos announced today that it is now offering nose piercing at its body piercing shop in Miami.

"We're very excited to offer this new service," said Omar Gonzalez, spokesperson for Fame Tattoos, and added, “Our nose piercing services in Miami are very affordable and the service is provided by experts in body piercing.”

Nose piercing at Fame Tattoos costs between $50 to $65 and the service includes piercing of either of septum, septril, nostril, nostril nasallang, high nostril, third eye, rhino, austin bar, or erl.

Omar explained, “When it comes to body piercings, regardless of whether you are interested in piercing your septum, lip, nipple, or anything else, it's important to find a piercing shop that will give you peace of mind in your procedure.”

"Piercings are quick, but the results can be permanent, and it's essential to choose a piercing shop that is clean, professional and experienced," Omar stressed.

At Fame Tattoos takes safety seriously and has high standards to everything from piercings to tattoos to microblading.

Omar went on to point out, “While getting a piercing is quick, it can also be nerve-racking, especially if you're about to get your first body piercing.”

"That's why we make it a point to create an environment that is both relaxing and peaceful," Omar said, before adding, "No matter what procedure you are interested in, we are dedicated to providing you with the ultimate experience."

The artists at Fame Tattoos, according to Omar, are passionate about what they do.

"Unlike other shops, we don't see our clients as walking, talking billfolds; we are dedicated to helping you express yourself through high-quality work and unparalleled attention to detail," Omar said.

As for the shop itself, Fame Tattoos, according to Omar, is the best tattoo shop in Miami.

"We take Tattoo Art to a different level spiritually and mentally," Omar stressed. "We have a high level of continuous local clientele, athletes, and celebrities. We don't consider ourselves average tattoo artist. Our work is based on passion and vision, where we like to picture ourselves as if we're writing or drawing a story of our client's life, past, future, and artistic passion. We will help guide you with the best option and best look for your new work of art.”

Fame Tattoos general services include tattoos, tattoo removal, piercings, permanent makeup and microblading, scalp micropigmentation, aftercare, and more.

For more information, please visit fametattoos.com/tattoo-shop and https://www.fametattoos.com/blog.

About Fame Tattoos

We are the top tattoo artist in Miami with over 50 years of combining Tattoo experience; this has been a passion of ours since we could remember. During our years of experience, we have been to many tattoo conventions throughout the world, where we have gained knowledge and experience from different artists. We're the top award-winning tattoo shop in Miami that has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Our shop is very relaxed and peaceful, giving you the best tattoo experience ever!

Contact Details:

1409 West 49th Street Suite 1

Hialeah, FL 33012

United States