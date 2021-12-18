Fame Tattoos Now Offering Scalp Micropigmentation at its Tattoo Studio in Miami

One of the nation’s finest tattoo shops has expanded its services.

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based Fame Tattoos announced today that it is now offering scalp micropigmentation at its Tattoo Studio in Miami, FL.

“This is a better alternative to hair implant surgery,” said Omar Gonzalez, spokesperson for Fame Tattoos. “For many men, when you start to lose your hair, you also start to lose your confidence. Luckily, there’s a solution, and it doesn’t even have to involve a scalpel.”

Fame Tattoos general services include tattoos, tattoo removal, piercings, permanent makeup and micro blading, scalp micropigmentation, aftercare, and more.

Omar explained, “With scalp micropigmentation, you can enjoy a natural-looking hairline once again without ever having to resort to hair implant surgery.”

“This procedure is ideal for men fighting baldness and thinning hair, and it’s the most effective, non-surgical option today,” Omar said.

Scalp micropigmentation, according to Omar, involves adding pigmentation to the scalp to create the look of shaved or very short hair.

“This procedure is performed over the course of several sessions, and we use different shades of color,” Omar said, before adding, “This method of layering and using different shades of color helps to create the 3D look of real hair.”

In most cases, Omar noted, the lighter pigmentation is applied first, and slightly darker pigmentations are used over the course of subsequent treatments, with the darkest treatment being completed last.

“Whether you are balding, you want to cover up a scar, or your hair is thinning, don’t resort to the risks and costs of hair implant surgery,” Omar stressed. “Discover a better solution with hair pigmentation from Fame Tattoos.”

For more information, please visit www.fametattoos.com/tattoo-shop and https://www.fametattoos.com/blog.

###

About Fame Tattoos

We are the top tattoo artist in Miami with over 50 years of combining Tattoo experience; this has been a passion of ours since we could remember. During our years of experience, we have been to many tattoo conventions throughout the world, where we have gained knowledge and experience from different artists. We're the top award-winning tattoo shop in Miami that has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Our shop is very relaxed and peaceful, giving you the best tattoo experience ever!

Contact Details:

1409 West 49th Street Suite 1

Hialeah, FL 33012

United States