Dony Garment aims to lead private label clothing manufacturing for local and global brands

Vietnam-based clothing manufacturer gears up for another year of growth in supplying international clients with uniforms, workwear, and private label clothing.

We understand how challenging the modern work environment is today. Through our long-term cooperation, we’ll help businesses achieve the successes they need to find a brighter future.” — said Henry Pham, who serves as the General Director of Dony Garment Company

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, December 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite global supply chain disruptions through much of the past year, clothing manufacturer Dony Garment is preparing to become the top private label clothing manufacturer for global fashion brands.Dony Garment (DONY MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED) is a leading manufacturer of quality garments based in Vietnam. The company specializes in producing reasonably-priced uniforms and workwear for clients in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Korea, the Middle East, and throughout Europe.“This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China and Thailand to purchase many goods and products, including uniforms, workwear, reusable cloth face mask, and protective clothing.At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in the US, Canada, the Middle East, Japan and the EU market to discover the professional production line at our factory in Vietnam.We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, at an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world,” said Pham Quang Anh, CEO of Dony Garment.As the global coronavirus pandemic and supply chain disruptions threatened industries around the world, Dony Garment rose to the challenge. The manufacturer become a certified supplier of protective face coverings in Vietnam, France, Germany, the U.S., and other countries as the world fought the deadly illness.The Dony Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask is washable and reusable. It has certification from CE, FDA, and TUV Reach. It is made from a three-ply, water-resistant, and 99.9% antibacterial cloth, passing some of the most stringent standards in the world.The DONY mask’s outer layer features strong water resistance, which prevents droplets from clinging to the mask and limits the potential for viral infection. The middle layer functions as a filter. The inner layer has the most anti-bacterial effects. It’s a breathable design.Additionally, Dony provides distribution for B2B purposes and even exclusive partnerships. The company can provide free samples, trial orders, wholesale orders, bulk orders, and custom orders with branding opportunities for logos and labels. Our face masks are available to wholesalers anywhere in the world ,” Pham said. “And with our high-quality low-cost manufacturing process, we can offer those masks at a price point that ensures almost any business model can profit from selling them.”By the third quarter of 2021, Dony Garment masks have expanded exclusive distributors in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.Thanks to Dony Garment’s unwavering commitment to customer service and quality craftsmanship, the company was able to donate 100,000 masks to the U.S. and allocate 5% of its revenue to social welfare services in 2020, Money Compass reported After another successful year, Dony Garment leaders say the company is poised to become the top private label clothing manufacturer for global fashion brands.“We try to cover every base when it comes to ensuring each of our business partners has complete trust in our company, our product, and our ability to deliver an amazing product at bulk prices,” Pham said. “We offer free samples, trial orders, and branding opportunities with logo and label service available. It’s great for corporate unity or to promote a brand.”Dony Garment is a trusted and valuable manufacturing partner to major brands who want to diversify their supply sources beyond China, Bangladesh, and Thailand. The manufacturer has a proven track record of providing high-quality, customized workwear including T-shirts, pants, jackets, aprons, school uniforms, and more.The Dony Garment team is eager to expand into the global fashion market while providing the same level of quality and customer service DONY is known for in the corporate uniforms & workwear industry.“Our customers are the most important shareholders we have as a company,” Pham said. “They are our greatest teachers and our best friends. So, we look at every transaction in that light. We want to fully stand behind every item that leaves our factory because those users deserve nothing but the highest quality of the product.That stands true for everything we do at Dony; yesterday, today, tomorrow, and forever. Those people that have used our products can attest to our ability, it’s on us to ensure that trust is not broken and reward those users, and our corporate partners, to continually deliver the highest quality products at a more than reasonable price. And that is exactly what we plan to continue to do.”Dony Garment is a clothing manufacturer based in Vietnam specializing in providing quality uniforms, workwear and fashion clothing to clients around the world.“Instead of being just a number on a sales page, we think of our customers as lifelong friends,” said Henry Pham, who serves as the General Director of DONY Garment Company. “Instead of thinking about the bottom line on each transaction, we’re committed to building a lifelong relationship with each client. We work tirelessly to ensure that the best result is the outcome for each transaction.”About DONY Garment Company:DONY Garment Company was founded with the vision to be the best apparel provider in Vietnam. By focusing on the lead time, quality, and pricing metrics, the mission is to create the maximum benefit to each client while helping shareholders, employees, and society in meaningful ways.Customers receive an original price from the direct manufacturer. DONY works with uniform suppliers in several export markets to ensure their clients receive the safe apparel needed to get back to work safely.The apparel lineup includes t-shirts, button-down shirts, jackets, trousers, skirts, hats, face masks, personal protective equipment, and working protection uniform pieces.More information is available at Garment.dony.vn

