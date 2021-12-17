Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,169 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on November Jobs Report 12.17.21

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement regarding today’s jobs report showing that California created nearly 22 percent of the nation’s new jobs in November and the largest unemployment rate decrease since February:

“Since February, California has created nearly 1 million jobs, an unprecedented achievement for the state’s economic recovery. While the state continues to see a robust recovery, creating nearly 22 percent of the nation’s jobs in November and the largest unemployment rate decrease since February, there’s still more work to be done getting folks back to work and supporting those hardest-hit by the pandemic.”

Here are some of the other top takeaways from November’s jobs report:

  • Since February 2021, California has added 977,200 total nonfarm jobs, which averages out to be a gain of 97,720 jobs per month for that time period.
  • California’s November gain of 45,700 nonfarm jobs accounted for 21.8 percent of the nation’s 210,000 overall jobs gain for the month.
  • The state’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.4 percent in November to 6.9 percent, the largest rate decrease since February.
  • Thanks to November’s job growth, the state has now regained 1,889,000, or nearly 70 percent, of the 2,714,800 jobs that were lost in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on November Jobs Report 12.17.21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.