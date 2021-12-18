Suspect Sought in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 4300 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, December 16, 2021, 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:16 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect assaulted an employee and took property. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.