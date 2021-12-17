Governor Newsom Statement on November Jobs Report 12.17.21

Published: Dec 17, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement regarding today’s jobs report showing that California created nearly 22 percent of the nation’s new jobs in November and the largest unemployment rate decrease since February:

“Since February, California has created nearly 1 million jobs, an unprecedented achievement for the state’s economic recovery. While the state continues to see a robust recovery, creating nearly 22 percent of the nation’s jobs in November and the largest unemployment rate decrease since February, there’s still more work to be done getting folks back to work and supporting those hardest-hit by the pandemic.”

Here are some of the other top takeaways from November’s jobs report:

Since February 2021, California has added 977,200 total nonfarm jobs, which averages out to be a gain of 97,720 jobs per month for that time period.

California’s November gain of 45,700 nonfarm jobs accounted for 21.8 percent of the nation’s 210,000 overall jobs gain for the month.

The state’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.4 percent in November to 6.9 percent, the largest rate decrease since February.

Thanks to November’s job growth, the state has now regained 1,889,000, or nearly 70 percent, of the 2,714,800 jobs that were lost in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

