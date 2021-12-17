Submit Release
News Search

There were 697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,172 in the last 365 days.

To His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar

AZERBAIJAN, December 17 - 17 december 2021, 16:05

Your Highness,

I cordially congratulate and convey my best wishes to you and in your quality, to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the State of Qatar.

Today, the Azerbaijani – Qatari relations are developing dynamically. I believe that we will continue to put joint efforts to expand our traditional friendly ties and fully benefit from the potential of mutually beneficial collaboration for the sake of interests of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Qatar.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 December 2021

You just read:

To His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.