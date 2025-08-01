Submit Release
To Her Excellency Ms. Karin Keller-Sutter, President of the Swiss Confederation

AZERBAIJAN, August 1 - 01 August 2025, 11:00

Dear Madam President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your entire people on the occasion of your country’s national holiday.

I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to further develop Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations in an atmosphere of friendship and to sustain our fruitful cooperation.

On this joyous occasion, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting prosperity and well-being to the Swiss Confederation.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 31 July 2025

