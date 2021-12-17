Minister’s statement on assistance with flooding

CANADA, December 17 - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement to thank the Canadian Armed Forces and provinces that provided assistance with flood response in British Columbia over the past month:

“I want to say thank you to all of the Canadian Armed Forces personnel who provided valuable assistance over the past month for their hard work and dedication in difficult conditions. I also want to thank the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta for helping us during our initial flood response.

“As every British Columbian knows, this period of flooding has been devastating to many people and communities. Unprecedented rainfall has caused widespread damage from flooding and mudslides, with tragic results.

“In times like these, it is comforting to know that other provinces and the Canadian Armed Forces are there to be called upon to help.

“The Canadian Armed Forces deployment on flood response in British Columbia ends today. Military deployments are put in place to support immediate, life-saving work. With conditions improving, recovery efforts will be managed by contractors, non-governmental organizations and a specialized contingent of BC Wildfire Service crews.

“Canadian Armed Forces members were here working long hours filling and placing sandbags to help people protect their homes and businesses and were a vital part of the protection of the Sumas Dike and the construction of the Tiger Dam helping protect Abbottsford.

“Canadian Armed Forces aircraft have delivered supplies through and to the communities of Kamloops, Chilliwack, Kelowna, Vernon and Merritt. From these locations, resources have been transported by ground to affected areas. These deliveries include more than 31,000 kilograms (69,000 pounds) of different goods ranging from food, temporary diking supplies, vaccines, Red Cross supplies, sandbags and more.

“Significant flood mitigation support was also provided to First Nations communities, including the Cowichan Tribes, Halalt and Penelakut First Nations on Vancouver Island.

“There were 748 personnel and nine aircraft from the Canadian Armed Forces assigned to help with flooding in B.C., and I’d like to thank them all for their efforts. The people of British Columbia are grateful for your aid.

“Our federal and provincial partners recognize the importance of sharing resources in times of emergency. The assistance that British Columbia continues to receive from our partners is greatly appreciated and will not be forgotten.”