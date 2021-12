Drivers are advised of a heavy snowfall warning for Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton beginning overnight tonight.

A strong Pacific frontal system will move onto B.C.’s south coast tonight, with snow accumulations as much as 30 centimetres through Saturday on Highway 3 east of Hope.

Highway 3 remains restricted to essential travel only.

Commercial vehicles must carry chains. Winter tires are required on all other vehicles travelling for essential purposes.

The Province’s highway maintenance contractors will be out in full force. Drivers are asked to do their part by being prepared and driving to conditions.

Road conditions can change quickly, and the highway may be closed with little or no notice. For updated road conditions, check DriveBC.ca