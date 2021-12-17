Travel Advisory Reminder: RIDOT to Start Lane Shifts and On-Ramp Changes for Washington Bridge Project on I-195 West Tonight

RHODE ISLAND, December 17 - The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is reminding motorists that the first phase of traffic changes for the $78 million Washington Bridge project in East Providence and Providence begins tonight, Friday, December 17. This will create travel time delays for I-195 West traffic and for those entering I-195 West using the on-ramp from Taunton Avenue, Veterans Memorial Parkway and Warren Avenue.

All lanes on I-195 West will be narrowed and shifted to the right from the Broadway interchange in East Providence to the South Main Street exit in Providence. RIDOT also will reduce the number of lanes from two to one at the Taunton Avenue/Veterans Memorial Parkway/Warren Avenue on-ramp, requiring drivers to merge into a single lane prior to entering the highway.

The traffic changes are expected to lengthen the commute for I-195 westbound travelers, expanding the time when peak congestion begins and ends. RIDOT encourages drivers to plan extra time for travel, consider alternate routes, or shift travel to outside the busiest periods, which will be between 8-10 a.m. and 3-7 p.m.

The lane shifts will change over the course of the next four years of the project, but RIDOT will always maintain four through lanes for I-195 West traffic over the Washington Bridge. The project will finish in summer 2026. Additional information can be found at www.ridot.net/WashingtonBridge.

The westbound bridge carries more than 96,000 vehicles per day. It is one of the busiest sections of Interstate highway in Rhode Island.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Washington Bridge North Project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.