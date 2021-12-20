Earth Ocean Farms Receives Another Best Aquaculture Practices Certification
The company got the 2nd and 3rd farm and feed star, adding these two certifications to the star awarded earlier this year for its processing plant.
For the Earth Ocean Farms team, receiving this new certification is a great achievement, a big step forward; next, we will seek certification for our hatchery”MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth Ocean Farms is pleased to announce that the Best Aquaculture Practices Certification - BAP has awarded it with the 2nd and 3rd farm and feed star, adding these two certifications to the star awarded earlier this year for its processing plant. This way, the company guarantees the Totoaba and Huachinango species that produce as sustainably farmed in submersible cages in the sea, off the coast of Baja California Sur, Mexico.
— Pablo Konietzko, CEO of Earth Ocean Farms
BAP is the only program that certifies every stage of the aquaculture process. It is an internationally recognized certification covering the full scope of seafood processing, including food safety and quality.
"For the Earth Ocean Farms team, receiving this new certification is a great achievement, a big step forward; next, we will seek certification for our hatchery", commented Pablo Konietzko, CEO of Earth Ocean Farms.
"In addition, such certification is a guarantee for our customers, so when purchasing our products, they can be sure that our commitment to producing the freshest and highest quality fish, is backed by an international quality assurance standard."
Earth Ocean Farms is a company established in La Paz, B.C.S. - Mexico, which operates a marine fish reproduction and incubation hatchery, an open sea farm, and a processing plant. In the hatchery, it carries out optimal conditions for the reproduction and breeding of the Totoaba and Huachinango, until they reach their ideal size for transfer to its open sea farm. The fish are introduced in submersible cages at a depth of 30 to 50 meters, which offers a pristine natural environment and ideal conditions for their growth.
As the world's population grows, so does the demand for fish. According to FAO, aquaculture already produces more than half of the fish consumed worldwide. Because wild capture fisheries cannot meet the population's demand, aquaculture is now the fastest-growing food production system in the world.
"Producing sustainable foods with high nutritional value provides the population with a healthy diet, a commitment we make with our products to contribute to the wellbeing of people and the environment in which we live," says Pablo Konietzko.
Earth Ocean Farm’s a pioneer in sustainable aquaculture in the open sea with the mission to produce healthy fish through an innovative and sustainable operation. Besides its commitment to the species, it has a strong commitment to the region by generating economic development and supporting the community in many ways.
However, since the Totoaba is an endangered species, the company offers a responsible and sustainable way to nutritious, healthy, and fully traceable products for the customer.
As part of the Global Aquaculture Alliance, BAP ensures aquaculture is conducted responsibly through its third-party certification program. The full scope of the BAP Seafood Processing Standard includes:
- Food safety - Social responsibility - Environmental management - Animal welfare requirements (Section 8) - Traceability requirements - Effluent management - Traceability - Third-party sampling and laboratory analysis - Water quality.
Fore more information on EOF: www.earthoceanfarms.com @EOFmex
