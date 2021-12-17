Public Roundtable: Climate Resilience Planning in the District & Flood Resilience Amendment Act of 2021, B24-0

Testimony of Dawit Muluneh, Chief Engineer, Infrastructure and Project Management Division, District Department of Transportation

Before the Committee on Transportation and the Environment Council of the District of Columbia

Mary Cheh, Chairperson

Friday, December 17, 2021 3:00 p.m. Virtual Hearing

John A. Wilson Building 1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Washington, D.C. 20004