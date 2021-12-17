Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Organizer/Advocate

Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition has found an overwhelming need in the state of Colorado to support people living with mobility impairments who have been challenged with obtaining and maintaining quality Durable Medical Equipment (DME) service. DME is the most significant health prevention for people with mobility impairments. Quality DME allows people to have a full life, as well as prevents pressure sores, contractures, and other secondary conditions that can be both deadly and expensive. We are looking for an experienced Colorado Medicaid contractor who can manage this short-term, but fast-paced project.

Major responsibilities include:

Create an Outreach Campaign targeting individuals experiencing issues with DME repair or other issues with obtaining appropriate DME related services.

Engage utilizers of any DME equipment and solicit feedback about barriers to service

Recruit, organize, and train individuals utilizing DME and experiencing barriers, for systemic advocacy

Work with Legislative coordinator to have individuals give legislative testimony and to work with State Agencies for policy change

Provide direct individual advocacy to people experiencing immediate issues with DME

Organize and track how many people are engaged and sign up to work on this issue and make sure they are supported to participate

Collect stories of problems to service using multiple methods

Knowledge, Skills, and Competencies:

Understanding of wheelchair issues and other DME

Understanding of Colorado Medicaid (basic understanding or life experience)

Previous experience organizing and advocating for systems change

Ability to manage a project including tracking all of the details

Knowledge of the Colorado Disability Community or lived experience with other marginalized communities and willingness to learn the disability perspective.

Have a commitment to work in a social justice organization committed to anti-racism, disability rights, and all other forms of inclusive practices with regards to race, ethnicity, citizenship, age, geography, gender, gender expression, family status, LGBTQ+ or veteran status.

Computer proficiency (must be able to use major Microsoft and Google products)

Strong communication skills

**Reasonable accommodations will be made where and when applicable

Job Profile-Position Type

This is a temporary, grant funded and contract position. Work will likely begin the first weeks of January. The position will begin remotely and continuation of remote status is possible depending on preference. Work can occur in the office where phones and internet service are available if preferred. There is flexibility in the working hours, however, the position requires availability during times when the clients are available.

Position Salary and Benefits

Salary $11,000 for 6 months at 20 hours per week. This is a temporary, contracted position and no other benefits are offered. Please submit a letter of interest and resume or list of your experiences to ssecrest@ccdconline.org . Application deadline is 12/31/21 at 11:59 pm.

CCDC believes in equity, diversity, and inclusion and we strongly encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and disabilities to apply. CCDC is an equal opportunity employer committed to building an inclusive work environment. We provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, medical condition related to pregnancy, creed, ancestry, national origin, marital status, genetic information, or military status (with preference given to military veterans), or any other protected status in accordance with applicable law.