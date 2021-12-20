Making Huge Waves on the Shores of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Cabo Platinum is Offering “Best of Sea” Luxury Experiences

Big partners and even bigger customer guests are jumping on board to ride the Cabo Platinum wave.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED SATES, December 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, [Date] – Cabo Platinum , an exclusive full-service, luxury accommodation company in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, announces huge growth following two transforming partnerships. The company wrapped up celebrations a few weeks ago to welcome Berkshire Hathaway Home Services and Land & Building today into the Cabo Platinum family, becoming the premier villa rental company and brokerage in the area.With a combined 22 years in Los Cabos, Danette Reid, owner, and operator of Cabo Platinum, responsible for design management, and Mishan Andre, responsible for business development and real estate for Cabo Platinum, moved from British Columbia and California to Cabo to live in a warmer climate that would be less congested, more adventurous and offer an accessible variety of Ocean, Beach and Mountains. Their combined tenure includes clients and events such as Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, Academy Awards, Intrawest Vacation Solutions, and more. Knowing what it takes to make an incredible experience, Danette and Mishan combined efforts and directed their passions towards creating high-end vacation experiences in Los Cabos. They are permanently living the dream, loving it, and wanting to share the experience with anyone who will give them the chance.“Cabo Platinum’s mission is to modernize and progress the experience of luxury travel, homeownership, and foreign investment by cultivating a spirit of collaboration and innovation,” said Danette. “By utilizing technology and ongoing education, we strive to bring the best and most innovative opportunities to the people we serve our Homeowners, our guests, and our investment partners. As leaders of a local marketplace, we continually drive resources to ensure integrity, trust, and environmental initiatives that will ensure security and longevity.”Everything at Cabo Platinum is tailored to provide guests with the most exclusive, luxurious, and one-of-a-kind vacation and experience. The company offers concierge services, villa rentals, in-villa chef and butler services, yachts, fishing charters, luxury transportation, and all-inclusive options, along with real estate and property management services, and finally, investment planning and strategy, to have you living your best life in Cabo.At the peak of luxury accommodation within Mexico’s most alluring destination, Cabo Platinum delivers a service that exceeds guests’ expectations.“Hands down, Cabo Platinum took care of my family and me better than any other experience we’ve had,” shared a satisfied Cabo Platinum guest. “Of course, we are not the easiest family to work with because of all our odd needs and requests, but they were all taken care of. From airport transportation to having food in our villa to organizing our trips to swim with dolphins and ATVs – Cabo Platinum took care of everything!”Another guest shared the following, “A compliment to Danette and her team, who worked extremely hard to ensure our trip was perfect from the beginning of our planning process all the way through execution. She listened closely to our needs and provided the right recommendations and itinerary to match what we wanted (and had connections in Cabo for all our requests).”About Cabo PlatinumCabo Platinum is a full-service rental company dedicated to providing guests with an unparalleled vacation experience in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. With world-renowned concierge service and a curated list of activities and services available for all guests, including, concierge, private jet, transportation, or fishing and yacht charters, Cabo Platinum offers the most luxurious vacation packages available in today’s market. To learn more, visit https://caboplatinum.com/