Gov. Wolf Joins EPA to Announce $38.7 Million Investment in Healthier Communities, Improved Environmental Justice

Investment supports three Pennsylvania Superfund projects spanning Berks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties

Governor Tom Wolf joined U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan today to announce a $38.7 million investment in three Pennsylvania Superfund projects, part of a $1 billion investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to clear a backlog of 49 previously unfunded Superfund sites across the nation.

EPA’s Superfund program works to clean up the nation’s most contaminated land, ​and Pennsylvania is home to 90 sites on the National Priorities List.

“Pennsylvanians have the right to live in and enjoy a clean and healthy environment but, unfortunately, many face a disproportionate share of toxic environmental harm,” said Gov. Wolf. “This investment works to build back healthier communities, reduce environmental injustice, and ensure access to our most basic rights.”

Today’s announcement was made at the Clearview Landfill, part of the infamous Lower Darby Creek Superfund site​, which is one of three Pennsylvania sites being funded. Lower Darby Creek is receiving additional funding to aid in the cleanup of more than 50-acres of land with contaminated soil and groundwater as a result of disposal practices from two landfills that occupied the site from the 1950s to 1970s. The cleanup will effectively excavate contaminated soil and waste, cap the landfill, and create a new green space.

Solidifying his commitment to addressing the adverse-effects of environmental issues that disproportionately impact low-income communities and communities of color, Gov. Wolf issued an Environmental Justice executive order in October this year. Today’s announcement of Superfund projects accelerating in the commonwealth will work to further undo harm that is holding these communities back.

Additional sites funded in Pennsylvania include: