Refer Open Position Earn 12 Months of Treats New Reward from Recruiting for Good

Refer an open position to Recruiting for Good to earn 12 months of treats LA's Best Sweets
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals; and will reward referrals with LA's Best Sweet Treats (every month, for 12 months).
Recruiting for Good will reward referrals to open jobs at companies with 12 Months of Treats (every month, LA's Best Sweets).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We're ending the year; like we started ...super sweet. By rewarding referrals that help us generate proceeds for our super sweet gigs for talented kids!'"
How to Enjoy 12 Months of Treats?
1. Refer an open position at a company in Los Angeles (introduce hiring manager); email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com
2. Once Recruiting for Good, finds the company an employee, and earns a finder's fee.
3. Person will earn $100 gift card every month (for 12 months) to enjoy LA's Best Sweet Treats (Cake, Cheese, Chocolate, Donuts, Ice Cream, Sushi, and Wine too).
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact.
Recruting for Good sponsors the following super sweet gigs for kids: Donuts for Daddy, iReview Ice Cream, Mom and Me Lunch, We Pitch for Good, and We Dance for Good. Kids learn positive values, and earn gift cards for their participation. www.TheSweetestGigs.com
Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; The Sweetest Parties Celebrating Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets in October, November, and December. Your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com.
