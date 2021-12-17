Skill Samurai Bringing STEM Ehrichment Classes to Marin County

Skill Samurai Logo Detroit's After School Tech Accelerator Classes

Premium in-person STEM experiences leading to career certification

Skill Samurai goes beyond the standard offerings of other available STEM programs to provide a clear, defined goal of preparing students for careers of the future.”” — Jeff Hughes

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skill Samurai, a one-of-a-kind coding and robotics program is coming to Marin County, California in January 2022.

The mission of Skill Samurai is to help kids channel their obsession with technology into something that helps them expand their knowledge instead of simply distracting them or entertaining them. Children deserve a fun place that helps them explore and understand technology.

Our after-school Tech Accelerators prepare students for high-paying high-demand careers, by helping them get an industry-recognized certification.

Skill Samurai offers exclusive programs using real coding languages in fun project-based classes.

Skill Samurai, Marin County, will be offering a full range of after-school coding classes, summer camps, and in-school programs.

Skill Samurai is the world’s first franchise focused on career-readiness education.

85% of the jobs that will exist in 2030 haven’t been created yet. Our schools aren’t teaching the skills they’ll need. At Skill Samurai, our STEM curriculum and face-to-face coding classes equip kids with life skills to help them thrive both now and in the future.

Skill Samurai Marin County is opening in January of 2022. They will be offering Free Trial classes for families who want o experience our programs first hand. Parents are invited to sign for a free class by visiting https://skillsamurai.com/marincounty/free-trial-class/

With units in North America, South America, Asia, and Australia, Skill Samurai has proven that there is skyrocketing demand for STEM, Coding, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence classes around the world. Skill Samurai prepares students for the jobs that will be in demand in the future by focusing on real programming languages and industry-recognized career certification.

Founded in May 2015 by Jeff Hughes, Skill Samurai is an innovative and non-traditional approach to children’s programs. The company started with just one location in New Brunswick and has since expanded globally with locations across Canada, The United States, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. Skill Samurai plans to open 30 locations per year, moving forward in the coming years.

Skill Samurai engages students in supplemental Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education, giving them a real academic advantage and the skills and motivation, they need to succeed in life. Offering students, aged seven to eighteen, the opportunity to learn important tech skills, including coding and problem solving through computer science, Skill Samurai encourages children to pursue an interest in the growing tech industry through creativity, exploration, and friendship in an energetic kid-friendly learning environment. Skill Samurai classes prepare students for industry-recognized certifications.