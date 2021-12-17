Typhoon Odette Relief Philippine Support Needed Lions Club International
Typhoon Odette Relief Philippine Support Lions Clubs International We seek your support in the form of Cash Donations to provide Relief & Aid to those affected.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lions Club International of District 301D2, Subic Bay Centennial seeks your help for victims of Typhoon Odette. The typhoon made landfall at least nine times from December 16 to 17, triggering forced evacuations and leaving swaths of destruction in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao. It also affected power lines, causing blackouts in several areas.
In Western Visayas, four deaths in Iloilo and Guimaras were caused by trees that toppled over and crushed homes during the height of the typhoon.
Typhoon Odette intensified into a super typhoon right before its landfall in the southeastern part of the country. The provinces that were severely affected are Agusan del Norte, Bohol, Cagayan de Oro, Lanao del Sur, Negros Occidental, Palawan, and Southern Leyte.
Thousands were asked to evacuate for safety because of the strong winds and flooding in many areas, and several families lost their homes. Negros Occidental, Palawan, and Tacloban have no access to electricity and roads are blocked with debris. Communication is difficult in several areas across the regions.
We have teams reaching out to the affected areas and our countrymen and extending help to families who will be rebuilding homes at Christmastime. We will post more updates in the coming weeks.
Support Typhoon Odette Victims Click Here to Donate Now
Your support will enable us to get Lions club members "Boots on the Ground" to deliver the following relief goods where they are urgently needed:
Blankets
Ready-to-eat food (easy to open canned goods, instant noodles, biscuits)
Rice
Bottled water
Sanitary kits (soap, sanitary napkins, diapers)
Face masks and alcohol
Medicine for common types of sickness
Thank you for your generosity and for your heart to bless our fellow mankind in this time of need. God bless you and keep you safe!
You can donate and assist by visiting https://sbclions.com/typhoon-odette-relief-philippine-support-needed
