MDHHS urges Michiganders to choose right place of care, get vaccinated to alleviate burden on health care systems

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 17, 2021

CONTACT: Chelsea Wuth, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - In order to take every measure necessary to relieve the burden on our state's health care systems, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding Michiganders to choose the right place of care for medical needs.

Michigan's health care systems continue to be overburdened with COVID-19 patients, a majority of which are unvaccinated. From Jan. 15 - Dec. 3, 85.1% of COVID-19 cases, 88.1% of hospitalizations and 85.5% of deaths were among individuals who were not fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to be mostly preventable by receiving one of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.

"We all need to do our part to get vaccinated and boosted to keep ourselves, our families and our neighbors safe," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "In addition to getting vaccinated, it is important to maintain your routine medical care so that any potential illness gets detected early and can be much more manageable. We urge Michiganders to continue seeking medical care but avoid emergency departments unless they have a life-threatening condition. If you don't have a primary care provider, now is a great time to find one through contact with your local health care system."

Illnesses can be treated at a variety of care settings depending on the severity of symptoms. Michiganders with life-threatening emergencies should always seek care by calling 911 or visiting the nearest emergency department.

Call a health care provider (like your local physician's office) for a virtual or in-person appointment or visit an urgent care provider for ailments such as:

Cold or flu

Sprains

Rashes or minor burns

Ear pain

Animal or insect bites

Allergies

A COVID-19 test.

Call 911 or visit an emergency department for:

Life-threatening medical conditions or emergencies such as a heart attack or stroke

Choking

Head injuries

Severe burns

Severe chest pain or pressure

Broken bones

Uncontrolled bleeding

Severe respiratory distress.

If you have minor symptoms like sniffles or a cough you should get tested for COVID-19. To receive a flu or COVID-19 vaccine, visit a pharmacy or immunization clinic or VaccineFinder.org to find a location near you.

# # #