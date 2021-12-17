Gov. Wolf Signs Bill to Support Schools, Teachers Staffing to Keep Children in Classrooms During Pandemic

Governor Tom Wolf today signed House Bill 412, which amends the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No. 14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, by addressing the immediate need for substitute teachers due to the pandemic.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned how critical in-classroom education is for our K-12 students,” said Gov. Wolf. “I am proud to sign this legislation which allows schools the short-term flexibility to ensure children can safely learn in-person where we know is best for them and their futures. I look forward to continuing to work with members of the General Assembly to address these key issues longer term.”

The laws enacted today will expand the number of individuals eligible to substitute in public schools and will provide schools with the flexibility they need to continue providing safe, structured learning environments for K-12 students.

Flexibilities for school years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 include: