VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee Regular Meeting on 12-20-2021

The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its final regular meeting for 2021 on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. This meeting will be conducted primarily as a webcast and teleconference. However, in accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law, the following physical location will be available for those wishing to attend this meeting in-person:

First Floor 118 Elliot Street Brattleboro, VT 05301​

In compliance with the Town of Brattleboro Selectboard’s November 23rd Resolution, face masks are required for all meeting attendees. Social distancing will be encouraged. Webcast access for this meeting will be available via a Microsoft Teams link and teleconference.

At this meeting, Committee members will continue to work on an Advisory Opinion draft regarding the Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) proposal for Consent-Based Siting of spent nuclear fuel repositories.

The Committee will also discuss whether any items from DOE’s recently published Request for Information on Consent-Based Siting should be considered by the entire VT NDCAP.

For more information, including how to participate in the meeting remotely, please see the Press Release regarding the meeting or the VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy webpage.