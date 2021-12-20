World’s Wealthiest Dog Inspires New Gunther VI Cryptocurrency Token
Pre-sale begins December 20 with a limited supply of 200,000,000,000 tokensNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gunther VI, “The World’s Richest Dog,” is being celebrated as a newly inspired cryptocurrency token created by a Gunther family fan base. Using a system called Gunthernomics to satisfy token holders, the founders of the Gunther VI token have invited crypto investors to explore the world of Gunther VI and experience the potential for wealth.
Gunther VI has inspired cryptocurrency in the Binance Smart Chain world as a unique take on a new network. Pre-sale begins on December 20 at PinkSale, with redistribution in $G6 tokens. A total of 200,000,000,000 tokens will be available during the presale at a rate of 1 BNB = 1,000,000,000 G6. Details about the public launch on PancakeSwap will be revealed soon.
The aura of Gunther VI has created a huge fan base. The wealthy German shepherd is extremely popular across social media due to his wealth and current net worth of $690 million and is destined to attract cryptocurrency shareholders in search of a fun way grow their investments.
“Gunther VI is the world’s wealthiest dog, which is the touchstone in creating a token in his honor,” said the founder of Gunther VI, Alex Joshua. “The inaugural cryptocurrency token will allow Gunther VI to be at the center of the cryptocurrency world through the BSC network. We anticipate that Gunther VI’s new crypto token will explode and trend on all of the socials as the number one viral dog token.”
Gunther VI is already a very popular dog, which ensures lots of noise on social media and trending global market attention. Gunther VI token holders will be rewarded with an extra token for each one they buy. Soon Gunther VI will be 100 percent community-driven, allowing investors to enjoy a safe ecosystem for their investments with the guarantee of excellent returns. As with classic redistribution made popular by SafeMoon, the Gunther VI crypto mechanism incentivizes token holders to hold on to their tokens for the long term in order to earn dividends from transactions.
Redistribution will be based on percentage and is fully automated, as a protocol is programmed and inserted into the contract that makes the automatic request, for each holder, of the amount due. The operation is also simple, as people just buy GuntherVI tokens and hold them. After every transaction/hour, tokens are automatically received in the holder’s wallet without having to do anything.
The Gunthernomics system breaks down as follows:
• 10% buy / sell fees
• 3% redistribution to holders
• 4% marketing / development
• 3% will go to liquidity
For more information about the Gunther VI token, visit gunthervi.finance. The company can also be followed on Twitter at @GuntherVI_BSC and Telegram at @GuntherVIBSC.
