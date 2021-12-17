Gov. Wolf Announces $240 Million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Ensure Clean Water

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania has been awarded $240 million from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to ensure Pennsylvanians have access to clean water.

“I am grateful for President Biden’s bold vision to strengthen our infrastructure, and that he shares my commitment to invest in projects that will improve our quality of life and protect our drinking water,” Gov. Wolf said. “This funding will significantly accelerate the work already underway in the commonwealth to make sure our drinking water is safe.”

The governor has prioritized both lead remediation and addressing emerging contaminants such as PFAS, and this new water infrastructure project funding will be administered by PENNVEST, which utilizes an affordability formula which ensures that funding is prioritized to communities with the most significant needs and least capacity to finance needed repairs and upgrades.

The $240 million is part of the first-year allotment of the nearly $43.5 billion in total nationwide funding that will be provided to states, tribes and territories over the next five years through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.