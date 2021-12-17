Senior Justice Law Firm Hosts Casino Night to Help Local Senior Aid Organizations Raise Nearly $10,000
The nationwide nursing home abuse law firm hosted a casino night with over 50 guests to raise funds for 6 local organizations focused on helping seniors.
These 6 organizations are fighting a great fight for seniors. We are honored to be associated with them, and we thank them for their tireless advocacy and support of the seniors that depend on them.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 50 people attended the first annual Senior Justice Law Firm Casino Night in support of Alzheimer's Community Care, American Association of Caregiving Youth, Meals on Wheels, Honor Flight Network, Alliance for Aging, Inc. and Long Term Care Community Coalition. Through generous donations, guests enjoyed playing popular casino games like craps, roulette, blackjack, poker, and slot machines. Fake casino chips were redeemed for raffle tickets, and ten prizes were raffled off to lucky winners.
The inaugural event helped raise nearly $10,000 for charities that assist vulnerable elderly in need. Senior Justice Law Firm is narrowly focused on helping seniors achieve justice after abuse or neglect in nursing homes, so it was important to benefit organizations that have the same mission of assisting seniors.
“For our holiday party this year, we wanted to give back to charities that help the same patient population that we do. These 6 organizations are fighting a great fight. We are honored to be associated with them, and we thank them for their tireless advocacy and support of the seniors that depend on them.” – Michael Brevda
This event would not have been possible without event sponsor Filevine - The Operating Core for Legal. Senior Justice Law Firm would also like to thank table sponsors MASSIVE: Medical and Subrogation Specialists and Global Litigation Consultants: Streamlining Your Litigation Lifespan.
About Senior Justice Law Firm:
Every day, the attorneys and staff at Senior Justice Law Firm combat elder abuse. Senior Justice Law firm is one of the only law firms in the United States that concentrate on suing nursing homes and assisted living facilities for patient neglect. Through this narrow specialization, the firm obtains amazing results for clients.
Senior Justice Law Firm has helped thousands of families achieve justice for loved ones that suffered bed sores, falls, broken bones, and wrongful death. Neglecting and injuring a vulnerable patient is inexcusable, regardless of that patient’s age or preexisting conditions. Senior Justice Law Firm accepts cases throughout the U.S. and has recovered millions of dollars for families impacted by elder abuse and neglect.
