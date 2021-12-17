The Value That ZPREDICTA Brings to Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology Acquires zPREDICTA
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) is an innovative company focused on applying artificial intelligence (AI) to develop personalized cancer therapies that will deliver effective treatments and improve patient outcomes. In early December of this year the company acquired zPREDICTA which is a leading provider of tumor-specific 3D cancer cell models for in vitro testing of anti-cancer therapeutics. The cell culture models that the company produces are disease and tissue specific making them much better at predictive analytics than those provided by 2D testing or non-disease specific 3D models. The company provides their services to leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies across the globe.
A Proven Revenue Stream with a Profitable Bottom-Line
The primary driver behind the purchase of zPREDICTA was the desire to drastically improve cancer treatments and outcomes for patients. However, the acquisition becomes even more enticing when additional factors such as profit potential, access to a base of large and medium size pharma customers, a history of previous scientific achievements as well as inter-company synergies are a part of the overall benefit.
Prior to the acquisition by Predictive Oncology, zPREDICTA had a proven revenue stream and profitable bottom-line. With the purchase completed, the power of the artificial intelligence platform provided by the parent company will significantly enhance the capability of zPREDICTA to decrease the time for achieving results and to produce additional 3D models and generate increasing revenues on an annual basis. Projections are that each new cancer project will earn approximately $1.3 million in annual revenue after one year of development at a moderate cost. zPREDICTA’s 3D models will also augment other predictive oncology research and analysis and provide additional revenue streams for Predictive Oncology. Now the parent company has access to the large pharma customer base of zPREDICTA which already had solid revenue streams from collaborations and services with pharmaceutical companies.
New Scientific Successes and Company Synergies
The Helomics division of Predictive Oncology is currently completing a drug discovery proof of concept like those performed by pharmaceutical companies which will provide them with a double-edged solution for their customers. zPREDICTA has a novel scientific platform based in advanced technology which includes a patented 3D cell culture concept that is already successful. The company has had success with Multiple Myeloma cell growth and is the only human bone marrow-derived cell culture model that we know of capable of maintaining primary Multiple Myeloma cells. They also had success with human 3D models of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and provide screening services and anti-cancer therapies.
