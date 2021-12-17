Governor Phil Scott Appoints Thomas Walsh, PhD, to Green Mountain Care Board

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced his appointment of Thom Walsh, PhD, MS, MSPT to the Green Mountain Care Board (GMBC).

Dr. Walsh is a professor of health policy who holds academic appointments at the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice and Boise State University’s College of Health Science. He is also a physical therapist and orthopedic clinical specialist who has practiced across the country, including at Dartmouth Hitchcock in New Hampshire.

“Dr. Walsh is an experienced professional who will bring an important perspective to the Green Mountain Care Board,” said Governor Scott. “His background both in health policy and delivering healthcare will serve him well in this new role.”

Dr. Walsh is an expert in health care systems, policy, and patient care. He is currently a senior expert on health system transformation at the Joint Commission - Center for Transforming Healthcare. In previous roles, he served as a high reliability organization expert for the Veterans Health Administration with Safe & Reliable Healthcare and as founder and Chief Strategy Officer for Cardinal Point Healthcare Solutions, whose clients included U.S. Navy Medicine, One Health Nebraska, the Connecticut Institute for Primary Care Innovation, Maine Medical Center among others.

“I am excited to join the GMCB and to have this opportunity to contribute to the well-being of Vermonters, improving their experience of healthcare, and addressing the performance of our healthcare systems.”

Dr. Walsh will serve a six-year term, replacing outgoing member Maureen Usifer. Per statute, the Governor appoints members to the Board from a list of candidates submitted by the Green Mountain Care Board Nominating Committee. He currently resides in Colchester, Vermont.

Click here for a photograph of Dr. Walsh.

