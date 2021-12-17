CA Education Conference Featured Energy Efficiency Solutions & Indoor Air Quality Technology For Classrooms & Offices
Alliance Companies Experts Present Ideas, Options, & Solutions at CA School Board Association Convention
Schools using our products to measure air quality, kill airborne pathogens, and recirculate clean air, provide parents, teachers, administrators, and students peace of mind that nothing else offers.”SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Companies and its affiliates Alliance Electrical Systems and IAQ Distribution attended the annual California School Board Association’s (CSBA) Education Conference last week. Energy efficiency experts presented solutions to education leaders struggling with indoor air quality and energy efficiency challenges.
— Chris Fall
In addition to the energy infrastructure solutions, hundreds of attendees at CSBA experienced IAQ Distribution’s innovative WellAir product lines (including its multiple patented Nano Strike technologies). These indoor air quality technologies are popular solutions school districts are deploying today. Additionally, IAQ Distribution showed attendees how schools utilize the uHoo Air Management and Monitoring System to measure the current indoor air quality within a facility in real-time.
Several monitoring systems were awarded in a raffle to attendees for classroom and office use.
“With multiple indoor air quality/air purification devices running simultaneously, our booth was the safest place in the entire convention,” stated Chris Fall, CEO of IAQ Distribution. With so many schools using our products to measure air quality, kill airborne pathogens, and recirculate clean air, parents, teachers, administrators, and students have a peace of mind that nothing else offers.”
The experts at Alliance Companies create customized energy plans that significantly lower utility costs and reduce maintenance burdens for schools throughout California and the nation. Many schools, businesses, and government agencies in California and throughout the United States are already using IAQ products to provide the safest indoor air quality possible.
“It was great to see so many educational representatives in person again, following such a virtual landscape amidst the pandemic,” stated Jake Torres with Alliance Building Solutions. “Keeping students and teachers safe during these times was top of mind at the conference, and we were fortunate to help provide knowledge and feedback on the current narrative within indoor air quality.
IAQ’s attendance at CSBA follows a recent presentation to the Colorado Association of School District Energy Managers (CASDEM), where IAQ leadership shared how proper indoor air quality management procedures promote and support health and education while reducing existing energy use.
IAQ Distribution and Alliance Companies install award-winning, innovative, and energy-efficient medical devices that measure, purify, and disinfect air within any room, using a combination of proven scientific processes, including ultraviolet light, oxidation, and filtration. The technology deployed by IAQ Distribution eliminates 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within sub-seconds. Thousands of classrooms, businesses, and government agencies have already engaged IAQ Distribution to install solutions to measure air quality, address issues, and ensure the safety of everyone inside.
Alliance Companies was founded with a passionate spirit to fulfill one objective: deliver sustainable, leading-edge energy solutions that revitalize workspaces (including schools) in every community. Our group of energy service leaders has crafted creative, innovative solutions to our customers’ most complex energy problems. We create smart buildings that use the best energy-saving technology, seamlessly connecting all systems for superior comfort and safety. We educate our customers to help them understand different and better ways to achieve their goals—even with budget constraints.
