Cotton & Company announces the hiring of Fran Parente, Senior Art Director

Parente Joins Cotton & Company as Senior Art Director
Fran is a tremendously talented graphic designer who also demonstrates a strong conceptual approach to campaign development and branding.”STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cotton & Company, a full-service real estate advertising agency in the luxury real estate development market recently announced the addition of Francis Parente as a Senior Art Director in the Florida-based firm.
Parente joins Cotton & Company from Greenstone Rabasca where he was serving as Senior Art Director. Previously he was also the Creative Director at Daniels and Roberts in South Florida. Fran has led creative advertising campaigns for a host of resort, hospitality and cruise line companies including Fontainebleau, Hilton Hotels, Karisma Resorts, Streamsong Resort, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruise Line, Seabourne Cruise Line, IBM, Siemens, Citrix and Dole.
“Cotton & Company has driven our growth by integrating real estate sales and marketing through web-based platforms,” says Laurie Andrews, Cotton & Company President. “Fran’s luxury lifestyle experience is an excellent fit for our exclusive focus on high-end real estate.” Cotton & Company’s portfolio of successful clients include virtually every industry category: destination resorts, private country clubs, urban condominiums, master-planned communities, fractional ownership, and single-family builder neighborhoods. The firm has been selected by the industries top developers and capital companies to facilitate impactful and timely market launches for new projects.
“Fran brings a wealth of creative talent to our substantial team of lifestyle advertising professionals” says Ken Roscoe, Creative Director. “Fran is a tremendously talented graphic designer who also demonstrates a strong conceptual approach to campaign development and branding. We are confident he will help our clients bring their luxury real estate developments to life with a visually appealing, modern approach in today’s digital environment.”
Cotton & Company employs a staff of 35 industry professionals in their Stuart, Florida headquarters. The firm has successfully managed over 1,700 properties spanning from Panama to Poland since its inception in 1983. For more information visit CottonCo.com or call (772) 287.6612.
