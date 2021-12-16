President of Uzbekistan arrives in Seoul

UZBEKISTAN, December 16 - On December 16, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in the Republic of Korea on a state visit.

A solemn meeting of the President of Uzbekistan took place at the airport in Seoul. A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest. Artillery volleys were fired.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Hong Nam-ki and other officials met the Leader of Uzbekistan at the plane.

The main events of the summit, bilateral meetings and talks, will be held on Friday, December 17.

