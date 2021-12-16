UZBEKISTAN, December 16 - Uzbekistan, Korea sign a Joint Statement on Deepening the Special Strategic Partnership

A ceremony of signing bilateral documents has taken place after fruitful talks between the heads of state.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President Moon Jae-in adopted a Joint Statement on Deepening the Special Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea.

The document reflects the issues of the comprehensive development of mutually beneficial cooperation, a broad celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and strengthening friendship between people of the two countries. Digitalization, a green economy and the pursuit of strong social policies are defined as three pillars of a special strategic partnership.

The Intergovernmental Agreement in the healthcare, the Program of Cooperation with the Korea International Cooperation Agency for 2022-2024, the Program of Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2022-2024, as well as memorandums on establishing a dialogue in the energy, on cooperation in the development of smart cities, financing from the EDCF, in the field of rare metals, copper and their alloys were signed in the presence of the leaders of the two countries.

Memorandums of cooperation in information technology and smart agriculture, an agreement on the supply of medical equipment with the participation of the Korea Economic Development Fund were also signed during the visit.

Source: UzA