Longtime sales and real estate professional to bring first-ever property tech franchise to Georgia
Greg Martin is bringing YourHomeHub Powered by MooveGuru to Atlanta, Athens, Augusta and large swaths of the state
YourHomeHub provides that quintessential connection that real estate agents desperately need.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Martin is a real estate expert who has been in the industry since 1998, having worked for the largest independent broker and also for home builders in the Atlanta area. With all of his experience, Martin looked into ways to grow his company, by deploying a popular new real estate concept called YourHomeHub, the first-ever property tech franchise on the market.
— Greg Martin
“Having been a homeowner myself and owning 14 homes, I immediately saw the value of what this could do from a consumer perspective,” said Martin. “The average real estate agent does a pretty poor job of maintaining relationships with their past clients and the people they know. YourHomeHub provides that quintessential connection that real estate agents desperately need. So, because of the value of this exciting new technology, I stepped up and made an early commitment to purchase the franchise rights for the state of Georgia.”
YourHomeHub, powered by MooveGuru, is the first consumer portal that is "everything home," meaning it allows homeowners to manage their home's financial details and physical elements. The consumer can monitor extensive information about their home, the home’s value, local market conditions, store important documents, generate accurate estimates for home repairs, and find a local contractor for over 1,000 different home service categories.
Martin spent 20 years in corporate marketing and sales, working as a national sales director for the Union Pacific Railroad prior to entering the real estate business. Martin opened an ERA brokerage in 2002 and has since expanded to six real estate offices spanning Athens, Augusta, and North Atlanta. He came in contact with YourHomeHub through his existing relationship with Scott Oakley, the company’s CEO. Oakley provided him the opportunity to view the concept. Martin immediately saw the potential this could bring to the industry, so it didn’t take much convincing.
“We are excited to have Greg join us on our growing list of franchise investors,” Oakley said. “His impressive background both in sales and real estate is going to help him navigate the industry and find the right agents to spread YourHomeHub across the state of Georgia.”
The YourHomeHub platform is a powerful homeowner resource. Real estate professionals also receive exclusive marketing opportunities to their spheres of influence, which prevents competitors from engaging with their most coveted contacts from the dashboard. The YourHomeHub franchise is the perfect opportunity for someone who loves to network, desires flexible work hours, and is looking for a recurring revenue model, offering different channels to generate income.
You can reach out to Greg Martin directly at yourhomehubga@gmail.com.
And to learn more about a YourHomeHub Franchise and available territories, please email franchise@yourhomehub.com or visit http://yourhomehub.com.
About MooveGuru
MooveGuru Inc. is based in Roswell, GA. In 2016 the company launched a free mover engagement program to real estate agents and brokers with the idea of connecting home buyers and sellers to convenience and savings on moving services. Using just-in-time delivery through artificial intelligence algorithms, MooveGuru Inc. ensures consumers receive agent-branded savings and convenience from national and local retailers and utility connections as they step through the relocation process. Today, more than 1500 brokerages, 300,000 agents, and millions of homeowners are connected to the MooveGuru and YourHomeHub platforms.
