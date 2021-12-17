Power Plant Control Systems Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2025

Power Plant Control Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025

ALBANY, NEW YORK, US, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Currently, power plants are highly automated. Most of the systems of thermal power plants can be controlled from a control room. Systems that can be controlled from the central control room are electrical auxiliaries for grid connection, unit transformers, excitation, generator/unit protection, synchronization, auxiliary transformers, and switchgear. Traditionally, these electrical devices were hardwired to inputs/outputs (I/O) and data controlled systems (DCS). Increase in demand for electricity across the world, primarily in emerging nations, is anticipated to fuel the operating efficiency of Power Plant Control Systems Market. These systems help improve operational efficiency of power plants which is expected to augment the power plant control systems. Additionally, high awareness of environmental issues and a rise in global warming are likely to lead to higher efficiency requirements in power plants.

Global Power Plant Control Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Power Plant Control Systems Market have an autonomous distributed configuration that connects devices installed across the plant through a network to enable data monitoring and management Limitations in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution are expected to drive the power plant control systems market. Installation of control systems in power plants has led to improved plant efficiency; hence, power plant control systems have been widely adopted in the end-use industry.

Automation in power generation technology has enabled intelligent operation of power plants. This is expected to boost the power control systems market. Power plant control systems have aided independent power producers (IPPs) in consistent power generation while sustaining a profitable operation. Moreover, improvement and evolution in technologies, government initiatives toward industrial automation, rise in demand for power generation, and expansion in the power sector across the world are likely to fuel the power plant control systems market.

Global Power Plant Control Systems Market: Key Segments

The power plant control systems market can be segmented in terms of solution, component, application, type, and region. Based on solution, the power plant control systems market can be split into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), programmable logic controller (PLC), distributed control system (DCS), product lifecycle management (PLM), and plant asset management (PAM). In terms of component, the power plant control systems market can be divided into hardware, software, and services. The hardware component is further divided into controller, input/output devices, workstations, and networking hardware.

Based on application, the power plant control systems market can be classified into boiler and auxiliaries control, turbine and auxiliary’s control, and other applications such as rod control, reactor control, and balance of plant control. In terms of type of fuel, the power plant control systems market can be split into coal, natural gas, hydroelectric, nuclear, oil, and renewables. The renewables segment can be further segregated into wind, solar, and biofuels. Renewables is expected to be a rapidly expanding segment of the power plant control systems market across the world due to the rise in automation of renewable energy power plants and an increase in investment in the renewable energy sector in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Natural gas and renewable energy sources are being increasingly used in place of coal in most power plants. Shift toward renewable energy generation technologies such as wind and utility-scale solar is a major factor hampering the demand for distributed control systems (DCS). This is expected to reduce the usage of DCS solutions in power plant control systems.

Based on region, the power plant control systems market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Demand for electricity has significantly increased in emerging nations such as India, China, Brazil, and Russia. In 2015, the International Energy Agency report on Southeast Asia indicated a gradual shift toward renewable energy technologies.

Renewable energy sources are anticipated to constitute a key share of electricity generation in the near future due to the increasing acceptance of renewable technologies in power generation. Moreover, rapid industrialization of developing countries such as Vietnam is key indicator of emerging advanced automatic control system products, particularly in power generation industries. The energy sector in the U.S. has also shifted from coal-fired plants to natural gas and oil.

Global Power Plant Control Systems Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global power plant control systems market include ABB, GE, Siemens, Emerson, Yokogawa, Metso, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Omron, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Toshiba International, and Honeywell.

