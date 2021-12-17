VIDEO: An Ecommerce Revolution in Food Retail

Dec 17, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic led to unprecedented increases in online shopping. Food retailers had to adjust almost overnight to increased consumer demand for online services, as restaurants closed their doors to in-person dining. FMI Chief Collaboration Officer Mark Baum and Vice President, Industry Relations Doug Baker discuss the investments food retailers made to scale up their online shopping operations, such as click-and-collect and home delivery, as well as employee recruitment for order fulfillment, data analytics and security. They also explore what the future of food shopping will look like post-pandemic.

QUESTION: As food retailers experiment with ecommerce, where should they focus their efforts?

Share Your Response