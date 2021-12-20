BlackSwan Technologies Selected as a 2021 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Winner
BlackSwan Technologies is selected from 1,200 private organisations as one of the most promising companies in EuropeTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud enterprise software leader BlackSwan Technologies has been selected as a 2021 Red Herring Top 100 Europe winner, recognising the company’s success in reinventing enterprise software and providing unparalleled business value to its clients.
Red Herring Top 100 Europe enlists outstanding entrepreneurs and promising companies. It selects the award winners from approximately 1,200 privately financed companies each year in the European Region. Since inception in 1996, Red Herring has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising new companies and entrepreneurs. Its editors were among the first to recognise companies such as Facebook, Google, Salesforce and Twitter.
BlackSwan Technologies presented its technology platform and multi-tier enterprise products to Red Herring’s judges. This includes a fusion of data, artificial intelligence and cloud technologies; a data fabric that forms a unified, virtual view of the enterprise and beyond, Composite AI that blends multiple analytic techniques to enable expert-level decision-making at scale, and a cloud-agnostic architecture with a low/no-code environment.
These products create the foundation for composable businesses, equipping enterprises with real-time adaptability and resilience for lasting market leadership. Clients rapidly can apply these products to a single challenge, then incrementally expand adoption across the enterprise, while interoperating with existing IT assets.
Red Herring evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technological innovation, management quality, overall business strategy and market penetration. This assessment was complemented by a review of the track records and standings of similar startups in the same verticals, allowing Red Herring to see past the “hype” and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models in Europe.
“In 2021, selecting the top achievers was by no means a small feat,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “In fact, we had the toughest time in years because so many entrepreneurs had crossed significant milestones so early in the European tech ecosystem. But after much thought, rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across Europe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe BlackSwan Technologies embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. BlackSwan should be proud of its accomplishment, as the competition was very strong.”
This award follows earlier recognition of BlackSwan by AI Dev World for the 2021 AI Tech Award for the Big Data AI category, our CEO being placed in the Top 50 AI CEOs by Tech Innovators, and two listings in Gartner’s Hype Cycles for 2021 for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science/ML.
CEO, Michael Ouliel said: “We’re honoured to be recognised among the most prominent European companies. Our aim has always been to provide our clients with the most impactful, fast and cost-effective path to true digital transformation”.
The company’s growing list of awards and accolades includes several for our highly flexible KYC/CLM/AML solution, ELEMENT of Compliance, including the RegTech Insight Award USA 2021 for Best KYC On-Boarding, and the 2021 Risk Technology Awards’ Anti-Money Laundering Product of the Year and Anti-Fraud Product of the Year.
About BlackSwan Technologies
BlackSwan Technologies is reinventing enterprise software through Agile Intelligence for the Enterprise – a fusion of data, artificial intelligence, and cloud technologies that provides unparalleled business value. Our multi-tiered enterprise offerings include the award-winning platform-as-a-service, ELEMENT™, which enables organisations to build enterprise AI applications at scale for any domain quickly and at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. BlackSwan and its global partners also provide industry-proven applications that are ready-made and fully customisable for rapid ROI. These offerings are generating billions of dollars in economic value through digital transformation at renowned global brands. The private company maintains gravity centres in the UK, Europe, Israel, the US, and Sri Lanka. For more information, visit blackswantechnologies.ai.
Scott Lichtman
BlackSwan Technologies
+1 203-747-8557
email us here