Walden University crafts a 100% self-service registration system with Aspire Systems by upgrading to SFCC’s SFRA

This change enables Walden to help students from across the world register for courses on their own, thereby helping them realise double digit growth

We selected the platform, but didn’t know much going in. What we learnt is, it's important to have an implementation partner that can be your partner at every step - that’s what Aspire has done for us” — Wendy Lin, Sr.Director Product Management, Walden University

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home to more than 50,000 students, Walden University is one of the largest online universities in Minneapolis, MN, US. With more than 100 online degree and certificate programmes, Walden welcomes students from all around the United States and from more than 115 countries to pursue an online certificate, bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree. The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org, has accredited Walden University.As part of their continuous learning program, Walden University understood the need for their students to enrol in courses that kept their skills up to date and enable continuous learning. They wanted to offer this most conveniently, by allowing students to enrol online and choose the payment platform of their choice. This required an upgrade on their existing Salesforce commerce cloud implementation in terms of maximising features, enhancing the UX, and the necessary integration with multiple payment platforms.“We first selected the platform, but we didn’t know much going in, later what we learnt is, it is so important to have an implementation partner that truly can be your partner in every step of the way and that’s what Aspire team has done for us” – Wendy Lin, Sr.Director Product Management, Walden University.How Walden University digitally transforms its business through Salesforce ecommerceFrom the first conversation with Walden University, Aspire Systems strategized with Salesforce (SFCC) on providing a superior student experience. Upon noticing that only 20-30% of SFCC’s Out of the Box features were exploited, Aspire saw the opportunity to maximise this and bring in greater flexibility, extendibility, scalability and better extensions to their website. The collaboration had an immediate impact: an increase in students enrollment, by providing a 360-degree view of their constituents, as well as offering insights into their internal practices and operations. Walden University also redesigned the purchase experience to align with the new vision for their self-checkout admission process by integrating courses from other e-learning websites as well. Flexibility and mobility have been crucial traits throughout the partnership.“I think the process really worked well and especially when it comes to the team trying to solve the issue that the business team has defined as its top priority and your team just worked really well. They incorporated with our daily process seamlessly and collaborated with our internal team to solve for those features, write the story and get them executed. Since mid-2020 I would say your team has delivered a significant amount of stories. The productivity is definitely up and that’s really a showcase of how great the collaboration has been with your team!” - Wendy Lin, Sr. Director Product Management, Walden University.Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 250 customers across the globe. Aspire works with the world's most innovative enterprises in Banking, Insurance, Retail and software product companies, helping them leverage technology to transform their business in the current digital landscape. Its proven approach to Software Engineering & Digital Technologies helps companies run smart business models. Aspire’s core philosophy of ‘Attention. Always.’ communicates its belief in lavishing care and attention to its customers and employees. The company currently has over 4000 employees globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across North America, LATAM, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific.Aspire Systems has been recognized for the 12th time in a row as one of the Top 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to WorkInstitute. Know more about Aspire Systems's Retail Service Line

