CSE’s President Nikos Avlonas Named to 2021 Environment+Energy Leader 100 Honoree List

CSE is the first organization globally to provide certified training programs on Sustainability

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Sustainability and Excellence CSE ) today announced its Founder and President Nikos Avlonas has been named to the 2021 Environment+Energy Leader 100, an annual list that celebrates the achievements of environment and energy “doers” in the fields of commercial and industrial environment and energy management ( https://www.environmentalleader.com/ee-100-honorees ).CSE was the first organization globally to provide certified training programs on Sustainability and under Avlonas’ leadership, the Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program is delivered for more than 13 years in more than 10+ locations in North and Central America, Europe, Middle East and Asia, and has certified more than 8.000 Practitioners. CSE is one of the global thought leaders in ESG consulting and research since 2005, with a significant ESG footprint in more than 45 countries.“The Honorees on the annual list show groundbreaking work and dedication to the field of sustainability and energy management,” says Paul Nastu, President of Environment+Energy Leader. “We’re thrilled to recognize this year’s Honorees and congratulate all who made the list.”“I’m honored to be recognized by E+E and inspired by the work of the other Honorees for a more sustainable planet. We are proud that 90% of Fortune 500 companies and important governmental organizations have trusted CSE for their professional education and we will remain true to our goal, to certify 20,000 professionals by the end of 2025”, says Avlonas.Now in its fifth year, the annual Environment+Energy Leader 100 recognizes those environment and energy “doers” who break trail in creating new solutions, programs, platforms, best practices and products to help their companies – or other companies – achieve greater success in commercial and industrial environment and energy management. And it doesn’t just celebrate the C-suite, but also those top managers and in-the-trenches team members who are working diligently behind the scenes and shaping the industry. Nominations are open to the public and the final honoree list is selected by Environment+Energy Leader. See this year’s honorees and past honorees here: https://www.environmentalleader.com/ee-100-honorees/ About the Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE)CSE is a boutique training and consulting firm supporting companies and organizations worldwide to improve their business performance and maximize their social, economic and environmental impact through the integration of sustainability (ESG) principles into their culture, operations and products. As a research-based firm, CSE conducts annual Research in N.America and Europe on Sustainability Reporting Trends, analyzing Sustainability (ESG) Trends, Ratings and Performance and confirming the correlation between Sustainability and Financial results. Our mission is to help companies grow, innovate, and maximize their social, economic and environmental impact, for a better future and the wellbeing of the planet.

