Workstatus, AI-powered Workforce Management Software in the market
Workstatus, an exciting AI-enabled workforce management software in the market to optimize the allocation of employees' time and workloads.GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 17 Dec 2021, India
In a world where companies are competing for talent, the ability to provide the best work environment is critical. Yet with over 1 billion people globally currently unemployed and an even more significant number of people wanting jobs, it can be challenging to find and retain top talent.
The company's new employee monitoring software released in 2019 uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to help organizations optimize their workforce management processes. With its automated features that include calendar reminders, time off requests, and more, the software helps employers keep track of their employees' schedules and manage HR tasks such as payroll processing or performance reviews in one place.
Let's have a look at what Vivek Awasthi, AVP at Workstatus, has to say-
"As the workplace dynamics continue to alter, particularly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's effects, businesses are turning to new methods to hire, retain and administer front-line staff." An essential component of a well-oiled human resources ecosystem is a workforce management platform."
What is Workstatus?
Workstatus, a new AI-enabled workforce management software, collects critical employee data. It is a flexible, extensible software designed to help organizations manage and optimize the productivity of their staff. It enables companies to forecast labor needs, handle staffing scheduling, keep track of time and attendance, and more.
The objective of the product is to help executives, managers, CEOs, CXOs, CTOs, etc., manage their teams while providing an enhanced level of customer service.
The company says it is the first of its kind and comes with on-screen widgets, real-time alerts, and notifications. You can get an instant screenshot of your team's activities without any complicated setup or training.
Workstatus is a comprehensive platform for managing time and attendance, including durable time collection devices, a cloud-based middleware instance, and a web-based management portal.
Top 5 Powerful features of Workstatus
Workstatus offers numerous features for efficient workforce management, but here we are giving you a glimpse of its top five features to save your time-
1. Geofencing
Geofencing helps find the staff and fleet locations geographically and gives you safety & security. Its geofence tracker sends alerts to managers or admin when a user enters or exits a geofence.
2. Employee Scheduling
It is an easy-to-use employee scheduling software that manages your employees' schedules and helps you find the staff availability according to your schedule. It provides you with different views like by employee, week, period, etc.
3. Selfie Validation
This feature allows employees to click a photo of themselves, and then they will submit their attendance. The system automatically matches that photo and records attendance.
4. Project Budgeting
Budgeting & Forecasting is a key task for any organization. Workstatus allows you to create budgets and forecasts. You can set your budget and then track the daily expenditures.
5. Attendance Management
Employees can easily manage their attendance through a single click feature. The info will be automatically populated in the company's calendar, and there is no requirement of setting up any other tools.
Solutions Offered
Workstatus is not only limited to its features but also provides the following solutions for the efficient workflow-
Data Loss Prevention
Privileged User Monitoring
User Activity Monitoring
Business Intelligence Dashboard
Student's time tracking & Monitoring
Remote Employee Monitoring
Major Industries
Workstatus caters to the needs of both the employer and the employee of the following industries-
Accounting
Agency
Architects & Engineer
Attorney
Consultant
Construction
Design
E-Commerce
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Software Development
Real Estate
Landscaping
Workstatus- On Android and iOS
Workstatus has launched its productivity tracker app available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for Android and iOS users. It is free to download. Choose a version according to your device capability- mobile or tablet.
Any special offer?
If you are planning to buy workforce management software for your business needs, it is the right time to take action as Workstatus is currently offering heavy discounts on its yearly plans for new customers.
You can use the coupon code 'WS60' to enjoy a 60% discount on all its yearly plans. Make the best use of this ongoing opportunity as it is valid till 15th Jan 2022 only.
To know the details, visit their official website at https://www.workstatus.io/ or contact them at hello@workstatus.io.
If feeling confused about whether Workstatus is the right choice or not, request a free demo for yourself.
Nikita Ajmani
Workstatus
+91 99531 46993
marketing@workstatus.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other