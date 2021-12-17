Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,512 in the last 365 days.

Lacson: On Efforts to Help Victims of Typhoon Odette

PHILIPPINES, December 17 - Press Release December 17, 2021

On Efforts to Help Victims of Typhoon Odette

If it was done through private communication, I would have responded privately as well and offered whatever resources we can share at our disposal in a coordinated effort.

Since it was done through the media - it goes against my principled belief that "calamity politics" is the lowest form of campaigning. In fact I consider it abominable.

As in the past calamities, my Senate office as well as friends and supporters assisted without fanfare and without any media coverage. We did it in Cagayan Valley, and Bicol region and some other areas hit by strong typhoons.

Election or no election, we assist and help, period.

You just read:

Lacson: On Efforts to Help Victims of Typhoon Odette

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.